VALMEYER – The Alton American Legion Post 126 junior baseball team fell short of their goal of getting back to the Illinois state tournament Sunday.

The junior Legionnaires dropped a 12-10 decision to Highland 1 in an elimination game of the Illinois American Legion District 22 tournament Sunday afternoon in Valmeyer; Post 126 was eliminated with a 26-14-1 mark for the summer.

Highland 1 jumped to a 9-2 lead over Alton through three innings, but Post 126 rallied with three runs each in the fourth and the fifth and two in the sixth; Highland scored three times in the top of the fifth to hold off Alton.

Ryan Best was 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs; Bryce Parish was 1-for-4 with a triple, RBI and run scored, Gage Booten 1-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, Rylee Bernot 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Cullen McBride had three runs scored, Adam Stilts 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Issac Spencer was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Owen Stendebach was one of five pitchers Alton used in the game, throwing 1.2 innings and taking the loss, giving up three earned runs.

