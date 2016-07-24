METROPOLIS – The Alton American Legion Post 126 won their first two games Friday and Saturday in the Illinois Fifth Division junior baseball tournament in Metropolis.

The junior Legionnaires defeated West Frankfort 9-3 in their opening game Friday evening, then advanced in the double-elimination tournament with a 6-2 win over Steeleville Saturday night. The top three teams in the tournament are assured berths in the state tournament, which gets under way Thursday.

Alton will meet the winner of today's Sparta-Metropolis game, scheduled for 12;15 p.m., at 7 p.m. today.

In Friday's win, Simon Nguyen had a two-RBI triple in the fourth to break open a close game as part of a 2-for-3 effort; Adam Stilts also went 2-for-3 and Ben Mossman had two hits for Alton. Ryan Best got the win, with Rylee Bernot finishing up. Bernot got the win in Saturday's game, with Zaid Wilson getting a two-run double and Nguyen adding a two-run triple; Wilson closed out the game on the mound for Alton.

Here are the results and remaining schedule for the entire tournament:

FRIDAY, JULY 22

Game 1: Valmeyer 8, Pickneyville 2

Game 2: Steeleville 7, Olney 2

Game 3: Alton 9, West Frankfort 3

Game 4: Metropolis 13, Effingham 7

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Game 5: Salem 14, Valmeyer 4

Game 6: Olney 9, Pickneyville 8 (eight innings; Pickneyville eliminated)

Game 7: Valmeyer 5, Effingham 4 (Effingham eliminated)

Game 8: Olney 16, West Frankfort 6 (West Frankfort eliminated)

Game 9: Alton 5, Steeleville 2

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Game 10: Salem vs. Metropolis, 12:15 p.m.

Game 11: Steeleville vs. Valmeyer, 2:30 p.m. (elimination game)

Game 12: Salem-Metropolis loser vs. Olney, 4:45 p.m. (elimination game)

Game 13: Alton vs. Salem-Metropolis winner, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 24

Game 14: Steeleville-Valmeyer winner vs. Salem, Metropolis or Olney (Game 12 winner), Time TBD

