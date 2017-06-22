ALTON JUNIORS 2, BELLEVILLE JUNIORS 1: Alton Post 126's juniors had to overcome a late start of the game to score twice in the third and hold off Belleville's juniors 2-1 in Wednesday's curtain-raising game at Whitey Herzog Field.

The juniors went to 17-4 overall, 4-1 in District 22.

“Anytime you get a late start like that, it's kind of an ugly cloud over the night,” said Post 126 manager Dennis Sharp. “The kids kind of lose their edge and it takes a couple of innings to get it back. Good thing (Adam) Stilts was on his game tonight – he threw a very good game. Belleville's usually a pretty good team; it's a win.”

Ryan Best was 1-for-3 with a run scored for Alton, with Gage Booten 2-for-3 with a run scored, Griffin Bianco 1-for-2, Dylan Lahue 1-for-2, Ben Mossman 1-for-3 and Stilts 1-for-3 while getting the win on the mound.

Alton is at Valmeyer's senior team at 6 p.m. today, then hosts Washington, Mo., at Alton High's Redbird Field at 6 p.m. Friday.

