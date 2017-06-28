ALTON 3, BELLEVILLE 0: Alton scored twice in the fourth and once in the fifth as the Post 126 juniors defeated Belleville 3-0 in Tuesday's curtain-raiser at SIUE.

“It was a big district win for us tonight,” said Post 126 manager Dennis Sharp. “They're always an interesting team to play – you can never overlook them.”

The win put the juniors at 18-7 on the summer after splitting a doubleheader with Breese Red Saturday and dropping a decision Friday to Washington, Mo.

Ryan Best went 2-for-4 for Alton, with Bryce Parish 1-for-3 with a run scored, Cullen McBride 1-for-3, Griffin Bianco 1-for-2 with a run scored, Issac Spencer 2-for-3 with a run scored and Adam Stilts 1-for-3 with a triple.

The junior Legionnaires host Valmeyer's juniors at 6 p.m. today at SIUE in a curtain-raiser for the Metro East Bears' game against Trenton this evening, then will split their squad for a pair of Independence Day weekend tournaments, the older players playing in the Belleville group at the Firecracker Classic and younger players taking part in a tournament beginning Friday in Greenville; both tournaments run through Monday.

