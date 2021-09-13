ALTON - In another notable positive act that involved youth on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the September 11 tragedy, a group of Alton High School Junior ROTC members spent the morning cleaning up the area along College Avenue in Alton.

The JRRTOC team started at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The purpose of the cleanup was to perform a service act in memory of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The cadets do this cleanup activity every year, along with a plethora of other community service events.

Lt. Col. Gerred Ayers is the Alton High School Junior ROTC commander.

A special part of the event was the participation of a previous JRROTC member - Kloe-Mae Malson, who returned from her National Guard spot to participate with her brother, Jason Malson.

David Moore, the father of those two, said he was extremely proud of both children.

He said Kloe-Mae also worked with the organization recently before JRROTC newcomers participated in the annual Alton Memorial Day Parade and helped the freshman to drill in proper marching techniques.

The JRROTC members split into three groups on Saturday to cover as much an area as they could. The JRROTC members also participated in a moment of silence, to honor the victims of the 9-11 tragedy.

