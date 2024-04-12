ALTON - The City of Alton announced on Friday, April 12, 2024, participation in "We Win Together Week" and a specific event in Alton in August to address youth violence.

Bianca Jackson, the Alton City Council Coordinator, said from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in the council chamber there will be an opportunity for students to learn how Alton is in the process to cure youth violence as part of the We In The World Program.

We In The World is having a national gathering April 20-April 26, 2024, in St. Louis and would like to highlight the Alton project as a bright spot. The group said it would travel to Alton on April 24, bringing 20 people for an opportunity to learn what the City of Alton is doing to cure youth violence.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We’re a global non-profit working to advance the health and well-being of people of all ages in all places," We In The World said in a description of the organization. "Our goal is to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive. We do this by developing tools, building relationships and networks, and working with communities to demonstrate real change in well-being and equity.

"For example, during COVID we worked with hundreds of partners to move millions of federal dollars into communities."

We Win Together Week is designed to be about building community. Advancing equitable well-being is challenging, rewarding, frustrating, and exciting work.

These are things the group hopes to accomplish while in this region:

"We are creating space to share our life experiences and deepen our relationships.

We are celebrating the leaders, partners, and friends working tirelessly in communities, networks, and organizations across the country—and learning from one another.

We are grounding ourselves in Greater St. Louis, a community welcoming us in, sharing their story and the stories of their neighborhoods."

More like this: