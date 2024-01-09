COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia College recently announced its dean's list for the Fall 2023 Semester (August-December 2023). To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 credit hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for more than 170 years. As a private, nonprofit institution, the college takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs. With 25 locations across the country, about half of which are on military installations, students may enroll in Day, Evening or Online classes. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Columbia College has more than 97,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit ccis.edu.

Article continues after sponsor message

Students from the area who received this honor include:

HOMETOWN; NAME, LOCATION ATTENDED

Alton

Cierra Johnson, St. Louis, MO.


Jerseyville

Samantha Malley, Day Campus - Columbia, MO.

More like this:

Dec 19, 2023 - Local Family-Owned Business Traube Tents & Structures Takes on Emergency Response and PGA Tours

Dec 15, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Leads Coalition Supporting Colorado Law That Prohibits Gun Sales To Individuals Under 21

Dec 11, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Leads Coalition Opposing Broad Lifetime Voter Disenfranchisement For People Convicted Of Felonies

4 days ago - Hillsboro Avenue East of Downtown to Close for Sewer and Road Improvements

Oct 10, 2023 - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs Elected As Next President Of National Association Of State Treasurers

 