Alton, Jersey girls bowling teams advance; other area individuals also move ahead
Alton and Jersey teams advanced to the sectional from the Alton girls bowling regional at Bowl Haven on Saturday.
Alton placed first with a score of 5,675; Jersey was fourth with a score of 4,971.
Indviduals who qualified were Deb Bethel of Roxana (1,052); Southwestern freshman Haylee Hallows (930); and East Alton-Wood River's Kierstoa Niethe (929); and teammate Shelby Yarborough (923).
Alton's Becca McBride had the third best score overall (1,186); Eryka Graham followed closely (1,183). Graham had the highest game of the day (268).
Other Alton scores were: Allison Steines (1,161); Ashley Heistand (1,111); Amanda Menke (863); and Chloe Greenberg in reserve (169).
Jersey scores were: Lauren Boschert (1,075); Lindsay Vanost (1,047); Emily Stemmier (1,040); Cassidy Tallman (911); and Taylor Stocks (898).
