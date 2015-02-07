Listen to the story

Alton and Jersey teams advanced to the sectional from the Alton girls bowling regional at Bowl Haven on Saturday.

Alton placed first with a score of 5,675; Jersey was fourth with a score of 4,971.

Indviduals who qualified were Deb Bethel of Roxana (1,052); Southwestern freshman Haylee Hallows (930); and East Alton-Wood River's Kierstoa Niethe (929); and teammate Shelby Yarborough (923).

Alton's Becca McBride had the third best score overall (1,186); Eryka Graham followed closely (1,183). Graham had the highest game of the day (268).

Other Alton scores were: Allison Steines (1,161); Ashley Heistand (1,111); Amanda Menke (863); and Chloe Greenberg in reserve (169).

Jersey scores were: Lauren Boschert (1,075); Lindsay Vanost (1,047); Emily Stemmier (1,040); Cassidy Tallman (911); and Taylor Stocks (898).

