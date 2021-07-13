ALTON - Fourth Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown’s monthly meetings have brought her an abundance of ideas and requests.

Brown promised during her campaign she would be accessible to her constituents, and she has kept that promise.

“Alton is dear and near to my heart,” she said. “That is my main concern and the reason I am serving Alton. I let my constituents know Alton has potential for growth, and we as the new administration have to do our best to provide insight on where we are going and where Alton will be some years from now. I look for a lot of positive changes in the future. Alton is on the move and is a great town and has so much growth potential.”

Brown said new Alton Mayor David Goins has been highly accessible and open with communication.

“He has a vision for this city that will be workable and very transparent,” she said. “The growth of the City of Alton is all the aldermen and alderwomen’s No. 1 initiative at this time.”

Brown’s monthly meetings are held at Today’s Beauty Supply at 1415 Central Avenue in Alton each month at 6 p.m.

Below are upcoming dates for the Brown meetings:

Thursday, July 15

Thursday, August 19

Thursday, September 16

Thursday, October 21

Thursday, November 18

Thursday, December 16

