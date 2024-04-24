Alton Intersection Blocked After Vehicles Collide on Busy Highway
April 24, 2024 10:49 AM April 24, 2024 11:28 AM
ALTON - Two vehicles crashed in the commute on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, morning at the Illinois Route 143-Cpl. Chris Belchick Memorial Highway in Alton.
One of the vehicles suffered significant damage, however there did not appear to be any injuries in the incident.
Alton Police and Illinois State Police blocked the intersection and were investigating the crash on Wednesday morning.