November 8, 2012 - If you smell bacon and maple syrup as you drive past Alton Square on Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, chances are you are passing Alton’s newest restaurant. International House of Pancakes (IHOP) has opened for business in the former Denny’s Restaurant. The building’s interior has been completely remodeled by Morrissey Construction Company into a comfortable setting for breakfast, lunch, dinner and after-hours snacks.

General Manager Sam Ramadan said "We feel a restaurant specializing in breakfast coupled with the hiring of about 100 people, will be bringing something to the community."

Regarding the new Alton restaurant’s hours, Ramadan says “Initially, we will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, customer traffic will determine whether we maintain those hours during the week.”

“Whether it’s dine-in or carry-out, you can expect prompt courteous service and the delicious food that IHOP is known for” Said Ramadan.

