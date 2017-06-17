ALTON — When it comes to pitching, Griffin Blanco of the Alton Post 126 Junior American Legion baseball team has a simple formula for success.

“Just getting on top, throwing first pitch strikes, and just pounding the strike zone,” Blanco said in a post-game interview after Alton edged Eureka 6-5 Friday evening at Alton High’s Redbird Field.

Blanco went five and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out five and walking only one in the game. He also had help from his defense, particularly left fielder Issac Spencer, who made two sparkling diving catches to take hits away.

“They were a good hitting team,” Blanco said, “and my defense helped me out a lot.”

And although the summer season is still early, Blanco has very high hopes for his team and its goals.

“Hopefully, we make it through July,” Blanco said, “and are able to make it back to the state tournament again.”

As the season goes along, and the weather gets hotter, expect Griffin Blanco to be a key part of the Alton Junior Legion pitching staff.