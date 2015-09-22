ALTON- The Alton High School Redbirds Golf team welcomed 12 area teams to their annual Alton JV Invitational Golf Match at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

Junior varsity teams from O’Fallon, Mascoutah, Highland, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Belleville East and West, Althoff, as well as Alton, Civic Memorial and Marquette Catholic High Schools all participated in the event.

Issac Garret and Colin Loyet, both from Edwardsville High School, took the first and second place with scores of 31. Mascoutah High School student Steven Vaughn scored par 33, just three shy of the course’s par 36 regulation.

Edwardsville’s junior varsity and freshman teams took first and second place with scores of 134 and 138 respectively. Belleville West High School came in third overall with a team total of 152.

In accordance to conference rules, the ties in individual scores are determined by a scorecard playoff. The playoff started with hole number nine and worked back to the first hole.

The first invitational match of the season, held at the same course toward the end of the summer, was cancelled due to thunderstorms.

ALTON JV INVITATIONAL RESULTS (PAR 36):

Team Placing:

1st - Edwardsville High School (134)

2nd - Edwardsville High School (Freshman) (138)

3rd - Belleville West High School (152)

Individual Placing:

1st - Issac Garret (Edwardsville, 31)

2nd - Colin Loyet (Edwardsville [Freshman], 31)

3rd - Steven Vaughn (Mascoutah, 33)

4th - Jerid McKinney (Belleville East, 36)

5th - Luke Pranger (Edwardsville, 34)

6th - Andrew Clements (O’Fallon, 34)

7th - Quest Sampson (Collinsville)

8th - Luke Verdun (Edwardsville, 34)

9th - Richard Boyer (Belleville East, 35)

10th - Aaron Denbow (Belleville East, 35)

While the junior varsity was out on the course for the Invitational, the varsity teams from Alton and Civic Memorial played in their own match.

The Eagles at CM defeated the Alton Redbirds overall with a total of 173-177. Alec Hillard led his team to victory with par 40.

The Civic Memorial Eagles Redbirds will face off with local teams once again at 9:00 a.m. this Thursday for the Mississippi Valley Conference Championship at Belk Park.

Civic Memorial vs. Alton Varsity Match Results

Alton:

Hunter: 42

Boyd: 45

Ballard: 43

Barton: 56

Erthal: 51

Moore: 47

Total: 177

CM:

Hilliard - 40

Spencer - 43

Spainhook - 44

Sconce - 46

Total: 173

