Alton Hospital Association Recognizes Alton Memorial Hospital
November 18, 2014 11:21 AM
Rusty Ingram, left, manager of Business Development at Alton Memorial Hospital, accepts a plaque from Kim Byas, regional executive for the American Hospital Association, in recognition of AMH being a member of the AHA for 75 years. The award honors AMH for 75 years of leadership in advancing the health of the community.
