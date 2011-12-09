Alton –  On Wednesday evening, 12/7/11, at approximately 8:30 pm., the Alton Police Department received a 9-1-1 call reporting a shooting and a man down in the 1200 block of Hampton Ave. 

The first officers on scene discovered the body of an unresponsive white male, laying on the ground, near his vehicle, in an alleyway, north of the 1200 block of Hampton.  The victim appeared to have injuries consisted with a gunshot wound.  He was transported by ambulance, to Alton Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.  The decedent is identified as follows:

TYLER DENEAN HOPPE
WHITE MALE, DOB: 11/21/88, AGE 23
ALTON, IL 62002

The Alton Police Department's Investigations Bureau is currently following leads associated with this case.  The investigation has revealed that there were witnesses in close proximity to this shooting and investigators are currently attempting to locate those witnesses.  Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to call 618-463-3505 ext. 249, or the Anonymous Tip Hotline, 618-465-5948.

