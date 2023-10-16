ALTON - The Alton defense did very well in holding O'Fallon to a total of 257 yards, but 209 of those yards were on the ground, with Jahkori Adams running 26 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers broke open a close game in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns in a 23-0 win over the Redbirds in a Southwestern Conference game on Friday night at Public School Stadium.

The Panthers only led 9-0 at halftime, scoring a touchdown and a safety in the second quarter, before scoring two more touchdowns in the fourth that clinched the game for O'Fallon.

The Redbirds played very well in holding quarterback Braylon Grayson to nine-of-20 passing for 47 yards. O'Fallon's top receiver was Kortez Rupert, who caught five passes for 32 yards, while Adams' longest run of the evening was 32 yards. No Alton statistics on the night were available.

The Panthers are now 4-4 and play at Cahokia on Friday night, with the winner becoming playoff eligible, while the Redbirds are now 1-7 and conclude their regular season at Mt. Vernon, also on Friday night, both games kicking off at 7 p.m.

