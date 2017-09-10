JACKSONVILLE - Alton High School's girls tennis team continued to show its talents this weekend at the Jacksonville Tennis Invite.

Alton High School scored 24 points to tie for first place with Chatham Glenwood in the eight-team Jacksonville Tennis Invite.

Hannah Macias continued her strong season by winning the championship at number two singles. Macias went 3-0 on the day and defeated Laurella Everhart of Pekin 6-1, 6-0 in the finals.

Abby Fischer placed second for the Redbirds. She fell 6-2, 6-1 to Hannah Reigle of Chatham Glenwood in the championship match.

The Redbirds got third-place finishes from their two doubles teams. Maddie Saenz and Nikki Lowe defeated Williams and Reynolds of Jacksonville in the third place match 6-0, 6-1.

Redbird sisters Cali and Mackenzie Giertz avenged a loss at last weekend's Sacred Heart Griffin tournament by defeating Coffey and Schmedke from Rochester 6-4, 6-4. In the team standings, Washington finished third with 19 points, followed by Pekin with 15 and Rochester with 13 to round out the top five.

Alton High School head girls tennis coach Jesse Macias said, "You need points from everyone to do well in a tournament and I feel like we got great efforts from the whole squad. Hannah and Abby are really playing well and it was nice to see them in the finals, but our doubles teams were both really solid today too.

"They bounced back from tough semi-final losses and got the points we needed to tie Chatham. I was really impressed with Cali and Mackenzie. It was an emotional third-place match and we were down in both sets. But, our girls stayed focused and grinded out the big points."

