ALTON - Redbirds senior Angelo Reeden signed his letter of intent to play football with DuPage Valley Community College Wednesday at Alton High School.

The offensive lineman said he’s looking forward to developing himself athletically and academically during his time at DuPage Valley.

“They have a powerhouse,” Reeden said. “Plus I know they can help get me a D-1 school, which I really want. Coach Foster is a good coach and really holds his players accountable which I really like.”

Looking back on his time as a Redbird Reeden said it was exciting to be a part of a history-making season.

“Being with my friends and my brothers, it was a good experience for me, I wouldn’t take the last four years back,” Reeden said. “It was a good senior for me. We made history, it was like 12 years since we made a playoff, it felt really great to be apart of that.”

Offensive line coach, Scott Metzler, said he first saw Reeden perform on the field as member for the Alton Renegades and over time watched him not only grow as a player but also as a leader on the field.

“As we grew every week, Angelo was the guy that took it under his wing and said we’re not going to quit,” Metzler said. “I’m awful proud. The process he’s made and the leader he became, DuPage is going to get a good kid that is going to be a leader on the field and off the field.”

