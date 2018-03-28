ALTON - Alton High School's Hunter Dill signed his letter of intent Tuesday afternoon with Lewis and Clark Community Collge to play soccer in the coming fall.

Redbirds' soccer coach, Nick Funk, said Dill was an important asset to the team and is proud to see him take this step in his academic and athletic career.

"He did a great job for us and hopefully he can carry that to the next level with Coach Hodge," Funk said.

Coach Ryan Hodge said he looks forward to Dill joining the Trailblazers.

"We're excited to have Dill for the next two years," Hodge said. "We got to see him play in high school and like Coach Funk said, he's a very athletic kid, works hard and we're excited about the next two years to see what he can bring."

Dill said he's excited to move forward in his academic and athletic endeavors in the fall with the Trailblazers.

