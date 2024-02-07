ALTON - Amirah Perry of Alton High School was honored as a Student of the Month for February at a regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey at Gentelin’s on Broadway Restaurant.

Perry is a senior of Alton High School and is the daughter of Jane and Zachary Perry. She would like to thank the Rotary Club for the honor of being Rotary Student of the Month for February. Amirah would also like to thank the high school administration for recommending her for this honor. Lastly, she couldn't have come this far without the support of her family, so she would like to thank her mother, father, and her brother for always supporting her journey and continuing to support her throughout her life.

Kobe Bryant once said, “Everything negative - pressure, challenges - is all an opportunity for me to rise.” Eighth grade was a year of mindset change for her as she began to think about her future and what high school would look like. Amirah pushed herself to get the best grades, focusing on how she could better herself. When COVID happened and online school began, Amirah thrived, and she overcame the challenges of using the Zoom software. Amirah has straight A’s all year during the Zoom instruction experience. Amirah wanted to challenge herself and take classes that would pique her interest in a future career. Amirah took more AP classes, Dual Credit class, and classes that would further her knowledge of human anatomy. Having the determination to better herself has made her able to reach her goal of achieving a 4.0 GPA.

Due to her achievements, Amirah was accepted into both Mu Alpha Theta and the National Honors Society. Amirah is also a part of other extracurricular activities, such as the Link crew where we help guide freshman, Chamber Choir, Upward bound, Spring Musical, Student council and Minority excellence. Amirah is also involved in an outside organization called the National Council of Negro Women. National Honors society, Mu Alpha Theta, and NCNW have given me opportunities to help in society. With Mu Alpha Theta, Amirah has helped underclassmen who are struggling with math get a better understanding of math concepts. In NCNW they help anyone in need of service. Recently, on MLK day, they went to the YMCA to help the younger generation learn about Martin Luther King and what he stood for. With the National Honors Society, Amirah helped put together backpacks with supplies for children who may not have those supplies that they need for school. And on every Thursday, Amirah spends her time at the Boys and Girls club helping the children learn about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) through doing projects. Amirah loves seeing how excited the kids get to learn about what new activities they will be working on.

All the organizations and volunteering opportunities have helped me with her future plans. Amirah wants to help those in need and wants to become a pathologist. What a pathologist does is test samples from the human body to determine what disease or sickness a person might have. Then we help set up a treatment for the patient. To achieve this goal, Amirah plans on attending the University of Illinois Chicago to get her Bachelor's degree. After college, Amirah will continue her education at medical school, and become a Pathologist. Amirah is thankful for the opportunities AHS has provided through dual credit. Because of it Amirah has been able to get a jump start on her schooling and this career path Amirah is so passionate about.

