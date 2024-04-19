Alton High Triumphs Over Granite City With Decisive 9-1 Tennis Victory Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton High dominated Granite City in boys tennis on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, with a 9-1 victory. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Alton is 5-6 and plays in the Springfield Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Jayden Snow partnered with Tuetken at number three doubles for the final score. Nick Hanebutt picked up a singles win and David Reese teamed up with Joe Ventimiglia at number four doubles for a win. Parker Mayhew, Luke Boyd, James McKeever and Alex Tuetken were doubles winners for the Redbirds. ALTON - Alton High dominated Granite City in boys tennis on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, with a 9-1 victory. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip