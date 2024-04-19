ALTON - Alton High dominated Granite City in boys tennis on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, with a 9-1 victory.
Parker Mayhew, Luke Boyd, James McKeever and Alex Tuetken were doubles winners for the Redbirds.
Nick Hanebutt picked up a singles win and David Reese teamed up with Joe Ventimiglia at number four doubles for a win.
Jayden Snow partnered with Tuetken at number three doubles for the final score.
Alton is 5-6 and plays in the Springfield Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

