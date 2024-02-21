ALTON - Alton High School math teacher David Dresch has received the Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award.

During the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, the Board recognized Dresch for his accomplishment. The Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award honors educators, from kindergarten instructors to college professors, in the Greater St. Louis region.

Dresch has taught at Alton High School since 2006, and he was a student teacher in the school district before that. Alton High School Principal Mike Bellm noted Dresch’s commitment to his students and their success as a key reason why he is a deserving winner of the award.

Article continues after sponsor message

“At the heart of David’s teaching is creating excellent relationships with his students,” Bellm said. “He is a tremendous ninth-grade teacher because of his concern for the students and the way he gets to know them. He expects greatness out of his students and they produce greatness with his help and leadership.”

Dresch thanked the school district and his fellow teachers in the math department, including his wife Jessica Dresch, for their support over the years. He told the story of his sophomore year at Alton High School when he was struggling with geometry. He was tutored by Thelma Randall and was able to raise his grade from an F to a B over the course of the semester, which he cited as an example that an “average student” can “work their way up.”

Dresch thanked his parents, Randall, teachers and family for their love and support. He noted that he has enjoyed his time at Alton Community Unit School District #11 over the past 18 years and he is looking forward to many more.

“Thank you, Alton School District,” he added. “It’s been a great ride so far.”

More like this: