ALTON - For band, orchestra and choir students, the opportunity to showcase their talents outside of their concerts and performances around the area is an extreme honor.

The hard work and dedication of six Alton High School students in music programs throughout the school earned them spots in ensembles of the state of Illinois’ best musicians.

The Illinois Music Educator’s Association’s All-State Conference took place in Peoria last weekend and allowed these young men and women to sit alongside students from around the state who share their passion for music and performing.

“We’re very proud to have three students audition into the honor ensembles,” AHS’ Director of Bands Alyssa Cudney said. “The honors all-state groups are considered the top ensemble. You are certainly ranked among the top high school musicians in the state.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Choir students are placed into ensembles before they attend and do not re-audition. Band and orchestra students are required to audition for placement into an ensemble when they arrive at the event in Peoria.

Junior Sydney Shantey and senior Zach Franke were both placed into the all-state choir ensemble.

Junior Samuel Tillman was elected into the honors all-state orchestra, where he sat at ninth chair and played his cello. His classmate Daphne Simms performed with the all-state orchestra where she was 22nd chair with her violin.

Band students senior Samuel Frosch and Cullen Daniels were both placed in the honors all-state band ensemble for their skill on the bass clarinet and clarinet respectively.

Frosch, who earned the first chair position in his section, had a large solo in the piece “Blue Shades” by Frank Tichelli. He performed this piece along with the rest of the honors band at the Honors All-State Concert on Jan. 30.

“He’s an outstanding young and and it’s a pleasure to have him in band at Alton High,” Cudney said.

More like this: