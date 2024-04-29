ALTON - Alton High School students attended the school’s first-ever career fair on Friday, April 29, 2024, and a few upperclassmen have some advice for incoming freshmen.

“If you’re in eighth grade and you’re watching this, be more active when you’re in high school. It’s more fun if you do,” said Ryshawn, a junior student at AHS.

Ryshawn shared that he has stayed focused on his grades throughout high school, and the hard work is finally paying off as he connects with employers and learns more about the opportunities throughout the Riverbend region. He enjoyed talking with Kienstra Illinois LLC, though he has his eyes on several of the companies and organizations that were present at Friday’s fair.

Like Ryshawn, sophomore Aryanna said that she “really want[s] to work.” She started the career fair by talking with Walmart because that is her favorite place to shop. But as she met with the employers, she was intrigued by Asbury Village and the idea of working with an older population.

“I really want to work there and help people because I’m a very big people person and I love to talk a lot, so I think that would be a good fit for me,” Aryanna said.

Both Ryshawn and Aryanna expressed their delight that the AHS career fair was as big and well-attended as it was. They noted that it was a great chance to learn more about the summer jobs available to them as well as the opportunities they could have after graduation.

The students thanked their teachers and faculty at the school for their support over the years. They said they will continue to attend the job fair every year it is offered at AHS.

“This is a good environment to do it in. A lot of people are looking for jobs and they go there and they don’t actually get to get the job and all that, so I think this is a very good environment to do it in because like I said, a lot of people want jobs,” Aryanna added. “I’m very happy that they did this. I hope they keep on continuing to do this. I’m going to come to every single one.”

