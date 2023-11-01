ALTON - Alton High School had a big sendoff recently for six girls' varsity volleyball players: the seniors - Grace Carter, Karen Lewis, Ella Artis, Tayen Orr, Aleigha Snipes and Lanee Miller.

The AHS senior volleyball girls are Auto Butler Female Athletes of the Month.

Alton head girls volleyball coach Phil Hamilton said the varsity Redbirds are led by their star outside hitter, senior Grace Carter (No. 14).

"Grace has been on the varsity team for four years and plans to play in college," Coach Hamilton said.

"The team leader, on and off the court, is No. 16, Karen Lewis, a 5’10’’ senior middle blocker," Hamilton said. "She also plans to play in college."

Senior setter Ella Artis (No. 17) has played for the varsity team for three years.

Hamilton described Artis as "a very gifted setter and aspires to be an aircraft pilot."

No. 12, senior outside hitter Aleigha Snipes, has substantially improved her attacks. She plans to play in college, Hamilton said.

Senior Tayen Orr (No. 21) is an outstanding utility player, able to play front or back row with excellent proficiency.

"Tayen has received offers to play in college," Coach Hamilton said.

Senior Lanee Miller (No. 13) is a solid back-row player – a real asset to the team - the coach said. "She, too, wishes to play at the college level," he said.

Again, congratulations to the Alton girls volleyball seniors, the Auto Butler Female Athletes of the Month.

