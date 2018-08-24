Alton High School's Marching 100 spotlights talent again at home opener
August 24, 2018 4:34 PM August 25, 2018 7:56 PM
ALTON - Alton High School's Marching 100 recently showcased its group at the annual Redbird scrimmage.
Tonight at the Highland-Alton football game, the Redbirds will be back under director Alyssa Cudney-Overmann.
Alton's Marching 100 will participate in the SIUE Marching Percussion Festival on Aug. 25 at SIUE and the Metro East Marching Classic at O'Fallon on Sept. 8.
