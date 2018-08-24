ALTON - Alton High School's Marching 100 recently showcased its group at the annual Redbird scrimmage.

Tonight at the Highland-Alton football game, the Redbirds will be back under director Alyssa Cudney-Overmann.

Alton's Marching 100 will participate in the SIUE Marching Percussion Festival on Aug. 25 at SIUE and the Metro East Marching Classic at O'Fallon on Sept. 8.

