ALTON - Alton High School's girls tennis team already shows strong depth through the varsity and junior varsity ranks early this season.

The Redbird girls had a good weekend of tennis, with two teams competing in varsity tournaments.

The Alton High junior varsity finished pool play on Friday with a 1-1 record in the Futures flight of the Heather Bradshaw Invitational by defeating Waterloo varsity and losing to Triad junior varsity.

The Redbirds advanced to the championship match based on tiebreaker criteria after all three teams finished with 1-1 records. On Saturday, the Redbirds defeated Peoria Richwoods varsity to capture the championship of the Futures flight.

Makayla Cox, Ainsley Fortschneider, Molly Gross, and Kami Johnson picked up singles wins for Alton. CeCe Moan and partner Claire Puent along with the team of Katie Manns and Josie Sands were victorious in doubles for the 6-3 win.

The varsity competed in the Sacred-Heart Griffin tournament on Saturday in Springfield and finished in fifth place out of 14 teams. The Redbirds were led by Hannah Macias, who finished in third place at number two singles. Macias defeated Catherine Willenborg of Effingham St. Anthony 6-0, 6-4 for the third.

The Redbirds' Abby Fischer finished fifth at number one singles with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Nidhi Venigalla of Chatham Glenwood in the fifth place match.

Maddie Saenz placed sixth at number three singles for the Redbirds, falling 6-2, 6-4 to Zarina Zayed of Niles North. University High School of Normal won the team championship with 37 points, followed by Bloomington Central Catholic (32 points), Effingham St. Anthony (31), Niles North (31) and Alton (16).

