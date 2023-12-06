ALTON - The Alton High School (AHS) Social Studies Club, Pickleball Club and tennis team have joined forces for a Day of Giving on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

These students are collecting donations to 5A’s Animal Shelter, Asbury Village and The Salvation Army. They are also organizing care packages to send to AHS graduates who are in the military. Members of these organizations are Hayner Public Library District Students of the Month for Alton High School.

“We kind of do it to bring in the community and do community service and just anything that helps our school,” said Elise, the Social Studies’ Club social media chair. “We’re trying to get more people to join, always.”

The tennis team students will be donating old tennis balls to 5A’s and Asbury Village. Members from all three groups will also ring bells for The Salvation Army after school from 4–6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

While planning out their Day of Giving, the students decided they wanted to do something special to honor people serving in the U.S. military. Jenna, the vice president of the Social Studies Club, explained that her brother graduated from AHS last year and joined the military, and she hopes the care packages will reach AHS grads like her brother who could use some cheer this holiday season.

“When he was in basic training, I knew that he kind of felt alone,” Jenna said. “And so I think that by giving them care packages, we’re kind of just making them feel like they have support.”

The students are collecting donations for the military care packages, and they encourage people to reach out to the tennis team’s Facebook page or the Alton Athletic Association if they want to donate. They also suggest that any student who wants to donate or get involved in the tennis team, Social Studies Club or Pickleball Club can contact one of the members to find out more.

While the three organizations have different interests, the students say they are all closely “intertwined” and members remain close friends with one another. They hope more AHS students will consider joining them on their Day of Giving and beyond.

“We’re all friends. We all get along,” Elise added. “You can meet a lot of friends, if anyone wants to join.”

Congratulations to Social Studies, Pickleball Club and tennis team students for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

