Registration for new and returning Alton High School students will begin on today, Aug. 3 and last from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. all week. Students entering the 12th grade will register that Monday. On Tuesday, Aug. 4, students entering 11th grade will register. Sophomores will register on the 5th, and the freshmen will register on the 6th.

Students who cannot attend their assigned days are welcomed to be registered on any other day that registration week. Multiple students in different grades may be registered all at once.

Please contact 618-474-2600 if you have any questions regarding AHS registration.

For health requirements, school supply lists, academic calendars, and other registration forms, please visit the Alton School District website at www.altonschools.org.

