ALTON - Although the game was not for keeps, the Alton High School Redbirds junior varsity and varsity football teams put it all on the table at the school’s Fall Sports Showcase at Public School Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21. 

After the team’s introduction and a quick field show performance from the Alton Marching 100, the football scrimmage was finally underway as the freshmen and sophomore junior varsity team hit the field. In the scrimmage, coaches Wade Dobson and Jason Raffaelle took charge of their athletes at the stadium, calling plays and offering support from the sidelines.

It was clear that the freshmen and sophomore boys were having a blast as they competed against one another during the scrimmage. Their formations were crisp, plays were diligent and you can tell that everyone truly had their head in the game.

After the short junior varsity game, the varsity squad hit the field. First-year head coach Eric Dickerson, along with his coaching staff consisting of David Abner, Paul Anderson, as well as the JV coaches Dobson and Raffaelle, kept their team together from the sidelines.

The spirit in the stands at Public School Stadium carried over the whole field, and it certainly motivated the Redbirds. Both the red and gray squads seemed to be in top shape, and their plays on the field under the Friday night lights seemed to reflect a lot of hard work that was done during these last few weeks of practice.

Of course, the games on this friday night were just for fun; an opportunity to showcase the talent of the squad. However, something remains true about this event; the Alton Redbirds Football teams might be a force to be reckoned with this 2015-2016 season.

