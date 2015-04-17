Alton High School will host the annual Alton Invitational on Saturday at Lewis and Clark Community College, Alton High School and Rock Springs. Match play begins at 9:30 a.m.

The eight-team field includes Illinois teams Teutopolis, Chatham Glenwood, Belleville Althoff, and University High (Urbana). The three Missouri teams competing are Saint Louis University High (SLUH), Desmet, and Fort Zumwalt South.

“We are the defending champions, but the tournament is up for grabs this year,” said Alton High coach Jesse Macias. “SLUH , Fort Zumwalt South, Chatham, and Teutopolis are probably the deepest teams. Desmet, Althoff, and University High have some elite individuals. The format is two singles and four doubles, so to win a team will need to get points from every flight. “

Macias said his team has a good balance of singles and doubles players.

“I think we are strong at the top with Carl Stradal, Jackson Scheiter, Kain Henson, Drew Hays, and Alex Piazza,” he said. “Younger players like Walker Moan, Silas Chapman, Julius Resche, Quinn Whitten, Joe Papin and Sam Bosse will need to contribute if we want to win. This is the best field we have had for the tournament ever and we look forward to using Lewis and Clark as tournament central. All the teams enjoy playing at the facility,” Macias said.

