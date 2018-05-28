ALTON - Alton High School honored the graduating class of 2018 as this year’s group of Redbirds received their diplomas Friday evening.

Anya Jones, class president of 2018, said there are a lot of memorable times together as Redbirds.

“Over the past thirteen years we have developed as individuals,” Jones said. “We have become athletes, writers, musicians, artists and dreamers. We have challenged ourselves to find out how far we can go, and we can go a long way.”

The Alton High School graduating class of 2018 includes:

