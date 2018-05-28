Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - Alton High School honored the graduating class of 2018 as this year’s group of Redbirds received their diplomas Friday evening.

Anya Jones, class president of 2018, said there are a lot of memorable times together as Redbirds.

“Over the past thirteen years we have developed as individuals,” Jones said. “We have become athletes, writers, musicians, artists and dreamers. We have challenged ourselves to find out how far we can go, and we can go a long way.”

The Alton High School graduating class of 2018 includes:

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this:

Yesterday - Battery, Theft, Other Charges Filed In Jersey County

Sep 11, 2023 - Several Stolen Vehicle Charges Filed In Jersey County

Oct 31, 2023 - SIUE Elementary Education Students Make Math Fun for Grade Schoolers  

Nov 27, 2023 - SIUE Congratulates Newest SAFB Honorary Commander Class of 2025 Dr. Chris Gordon

Nov 6, 2023 - State Treasurer Mike Frerichs Returns Purple Heart To Will County Family of WWII Veteran  

Related Video:

2013 Alton High School Graduation Highlights

 