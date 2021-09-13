ALTON - Alton High had a special September 11 ceremony to honor military and first responders prior to the football game on Friday, September 10, at Public School Stadium.

First responders and the military even participated in the pre-game coin toss.

Alton Schools Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said it is difficult to believe it has been 20 years since that “unimaginable day" in our nation’s history.

“I can still remember our teachers and staff trying to answer difficult questions in classrooms on how something like this could happen and supporting our students with their emotions in the days and weeks after the attacks,” she said.

Dignitaries present at the game were recognized at 6:45 p.m. Friday, followed by the coin toss. All veterans, active servicemen, and first responders were admitted into the Collinsville at Alton game for free.

“It was a neat night to be able to honor our military and first responders and we were so happy to have great participation from the community,” Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick, M.S. CAA, said. “The tragic events from September 11, 2001, changed our country and on this 20th anniversary Alton High School was privileged to be able to hold this ceremony.”

