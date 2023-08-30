Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies were on hand as students left on buses Wednesday afternoon. Some incidents occurred at the school in the morning, which sparked a soft lockdown. (Photo by Sydney Sinks)ALTON - Alton High School went on what Principal Mike Bellm described as "a soft lockdown" on Wednesday with limited passes within the school.

"We just decided to go on soft lockdown following a couple of incidents we had to address," the principal said.

A Riverbender.com reporter on the scene after school Wednesday observed the school buses loaded and departing with some Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies present. Administrators and teachers were outside the building observing the students as they loaded the buses. The Madison County Sheriff's Office also had deputies at the scene in the morning after the incidents occurred.

Bellm did not want to elaborate any more about the incidents at this time but said the soft lockdown would continue until the end of the day. However, he explained everything was under control quickly this morning after the incidents.

