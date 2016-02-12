Alton High School, had 37 student scholars received 2015-2016 Ilinois State Scholars awards. They are: Nathan J. Backstrom, Anna N. Blackledge, John J. Bohn, Jessica E. Borman, Seth M. Boschert, Sydney V. Boschert, Brandon D. Burklund, Matthew P. Butler, Nicholas A. Cauley, Kathryn J. Cronin, Cullen G. Daniels, Deborah J. Dhue, Jett C. Durr, Posy L. Durr, John T. Elik, Zachary A. Franke, Jacob L. Graves, Jada D. Green, Lauren M. Harders, Christian T. Held, Emily L. Holmes, Jasmine-Kay J. Johnson, Caroline J. Lauschke, Natalie S. Lauschke, Ashten M. Marshall, Cody R. Masching, Hayley P. Masching, Heidi E. Masching, Claire E. McDowell, Emma L. Morrissey, Ben E. Moyer, William D. Paisley, Michelle M. Reese, Gavin N. Rodden, Anne F. Ruckman and Marcus A. Schomburg.

ALTON – A total of 37 Alton High School students recently were named 2015-2016 Illinois State Scholars by the Student Assistance Commission.

A small percentage of high school seniors each year are recognized as Illinois State Scholars for their outstanding academic achievement using the measures of ACT score, class rank and grade point average. 

“We are so pleased to have 37 students named as Illinois State Scholars,” Kristie Baumgartner, Alton Schools assistant superintendent, said. “It is such a significant academic achievement and a true credit to our students as well as our parents and teachers."  

