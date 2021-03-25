ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick, M.S., CAA, announced Thursday afternoon the home football game against O'Fallon at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 2, is now cancelled "because of COVID-19 quarantine protocol being enacted by O'Fallon High School within their varsity program."

The O'Fallon-Alton football game was scheduled to be played at Public School Stadium.

Alton lost its opener last Friday to Edwardsville 31-7.

Kusnerick announced on Wednesday that a lack of players made it impossible for the Redbirds to field a team for Friday's football game at East St. Louis.

Kusnerick said: "Alton High will forfeit the game to East St. Louis due to the lack of varsity players available. However, he stressed none of the players on the Alton team have COVID-19 currently. The entire COVID-19 Pandemic challenges we are facing has left our roster at 40 total players (grades 9-12) going into this football season. Normally, we would have 65 to 70 kids. For various reasons, not related to the virus, we do not have enough varsity players available to play the game against East St. Louis on Friday."

The athletic director said he was looking for a replacement team to fill the game at AHS on April 2.

