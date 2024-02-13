ALTON - If you are looking to replace a bed in your home, now is the time. Alton High School Band is excited to announce they will be hosting the Annual one-day Mattress Fundraiser on Saturday, March 23rd, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For one day only, Alton High School will be transformed into a mattress showroom. For information about the sale, go to bit.ly/beds4alton24.

There will be 25+ mattress styles on display in all sizes in styles for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, and mattress protectors will be available as well. The brands include Simmons Beautyrest, come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available 2-3 weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available. Best of all, the Alton HS Bands benefit from every purchase.

The company, Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS) first introduced The Mattress Fundraiser to the Cleveland, Ohio market in 2005. The company now has nearly 100 locations and works with more than 3,000 schools nationwide. The unique business model helps schools raise thousands of dollars in just one day, and to date, the company has given back over $50 million.

What: Annual Alton High School Band Mattress Fundraiser

Where: Alton High School

When: Saturday, March 23rd, 10am - 5pm

Link: bit.ly/beds4alton24

Watch this quick video that explains how the Mattress Fundraiser works! https://vimeo.com/637591323

Contact cfsstlouis@cfsbeds.com or call 314-305-0262 for more information.

About Custom Fundraising Solutions

Since 2005, Custom Fundraising Solutions has been helping schools raise money using an unconventional approach, "The Mattress Fundraiser". The concept is designed to help groups raise thousands of dollars in a one-day sale, and provide the community a product they need, for a great value. CFS has nearly 100 locations nationwide, and has given back more than $50 million dollars. To learn more, visit www.cfsbeds.com.

