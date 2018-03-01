ALTON - The Alton High School Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Athletes of the Month are Julia Allen, a sophomore dance team member, and Nolan Woszczynski, a senior wrestler.

Julia Allen - Sophomore - Dance

Julia Allen has been a member of the varsity team since freshman year. This year the team qualified for IDTA State Competition for the first time in 15 years. Julia was chosen as an All-American for UDA at summer dance camp which allowed her to perform in the UDA London New Year's Day parade this year.

"Julia is a hard worker and helps keep the teams spirits lifted during competition season. She is a terrific dancer and it has been a joy having her on the team." - Alton High School Dance Coach Sara Miller.

Nolan Woszczynski - Senior - Wrestling

Nolan Woszczynski's overall season record this year was 31-15. He placed third in the Mascoutah and the Geneva tournaments. Nolan was also an IHSA Sectional qualifier.

"Nolan has been a model of consistency throughout his high school career. His work ethic and commitment to improve has been the reason for his success with the wrestling program. He is an outstanding young man and we will miss his presence in the wrestling room." - Wrestling Coach Eric Roberson

