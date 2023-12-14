ALTON - Alton High School principal Michael Bellm is pleased to announce that 28 students from the Alton High School graduating class of 2024 that have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

Nearly every high school in Illinois competes in the Illinois State Scholars program, identifying and honoring the highest academically performing seniors in high schools around the state. 28 students from Alton High School made the list this year; their names are listed below.

Kailyn Alexander

Yahira Delgado

Camden Elrod

Lucas Frye

Tucker Gehrig

Alyssa Herbst

Mia Lavite

Spencer Leonard

Marissa Lewis

Augustus Livingstone

Jacob Lowe

Isaiah Ouechani

Morgan Plummer

Owen Robien

Sophie Rose

Emily Schrumpf

Hilary Schrumpf

Alexander Siatos

Jillian Smith

Khalilia Spitz

Bel Springman

Madison Stephens

Juliana Stevenson

Kian Summers

Rachel Ware

William Weirich

Colton Wendle

Christine Zheng

"Alton High School is very proud of our students that were named Illinois State Scholars," Bell said. "They have worked extremely hard to achieve this designation and we congratulate them and their families on this tremendous accomplishment."

