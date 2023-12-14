Alton High School Announces Illinois State Scholars
ALTON - Alton High School principal Michael Bellm is pleased to announce that 28 students from the Alton High School graduating class of 2024 that have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.
Nearly every high school in Illinois competes in the Illinois State Scholars program, identifying and honoring the highest academically performing seniors in high schools around the state. 28 students from Alton High School made the list this year; their names are listed below.
- Kailyn Alexander
- Yahira Delgado
- Camden Elrod
- Lucas Frye
- Tucker Gehrig
- Alyssa Herbst
- Mia Lavite
- Spencer Leonard
- Marissa Lewis
- Augustus Livingstone
- Jacob Lowe
- Isaiah Ouechani
- Morgan Plummer
- Owen Robien
- Sophie Rose
- Emily Schrumpf
- Hilary Schrumpf
- Alexander Siatos
- Jillian Smith
- Khalilia Spitz
- Bel Springman
- Madison Stephens
- Juliana Stevenson
- Kian Summers
- Rachel Ware
- William Weirich
- Colton Wendle
- Christine Zheng
"Alton High School is very proud of our students that were named Illinois State Scholars," Bell said. "They have worked extremely hard to achieve this designation and we congratulate them and their families on this tremendous accomplishment."
