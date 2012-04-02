What: Presale for tickets to Comedy etc..
Where: Comedy etc, in Fairview Heights, IL Tickets are $10.00 for the event that will take place on Thursday, April 26th at 8:00p.m.
To purchease tickets call Susan Leonard @ 973-3976 or Lucy Halliday @ 520-3564. Tickets must be purchased in advance for
AHS After Prom to benefit from this fundraiser.

