Alton High School After Prom Fundraiser- Comedy Club Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. What: Presale for tickets to Comedy etc..

Where: Comedy etc, in Fairview Heights, IL Tickets are $10.00 for the event that will take place on Thursday, April 26th at 8:00p.m.

To purchease tickets call Susan Leonard @ 973-3976 or Lucy Halliday @ 520-3564. Tickets must be purchased in advance for

AHS After Prom to benefit from this fundraiser. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip