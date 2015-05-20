Alton High School 2015 Graduation
Congratulations to the 2015 graduating students of Alton High School! As their adolescent journey comes to an end, Rivebender.com will be at the graduation ceremony located at the school gymnasium on Friday, May 22, to capture their last moments as a student in their hometown school. As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals that they hope to be.
The Riverbend.com media team will be in attendance to capture the moments that many have been waiting for. For those with families that are not able to make it to the graduation ceremony, Riverbender.com has an option for anyone who wishes to watch their loved one walk the stage. The ceremony will be available to watch LIVE Riverbender.com at 7:30 p.m. on May 15 (CLICK HERE).
Those that desire to purchase a Graduation DVD for $20 can do so at Riverbender.com/shopping (CLICK HERE) or by mailing the below order form to 200 W. 3rd Street, Alton IL. 62002.
The following students will walk the stage and receive their diploma, a significant and proud moment in a young person’s life for a job well done:
Justin Raymond Abel
Rachel Jan Acord
Shemiari Devonte' Adams
Rebecca Ann Adney
Skyler Edward Agles
LaVon Agnew
Nathan Allen Albanese-Guthrie
Sarah Marie Albarado
Charles Rockford Alderman
Jorden Lamontinez Alexander
Gabrielle Renee Alford
Jordan Nicole Allen
Kristina Renee Allen
Jenieca Jenelle Allred
Justin Dean Amistadi
Jakeem Tyree Ammonette
Carlos Isaiah Devon Anderson
Shawn Michael Anderson
Victoria Dawn Anderson
MacKenzie Elizabeth Andrus
Lizeth Marbella Armero
Eric Thomas Arnold
Aaron Thomas Ashlock
Allen Jeremy Averbeck
Emily Kaye Baker
Brett Thomas Baldridge
Destiney Cheyenne Ballinger
Zaria Renee Barnes
Darren Wayne Bartlett, Jr.
Hanah Margarite Batchelor
Jessica Nicole Bates
Savannah Lynn Marie Baum
Fatima Ali Baydoun
Aaron Jamon Beal
Lauren MacKenzi Beem
Rileigh Morgan Bellitto
Madison McKenzie Bemis
Maria Nicole Bensman
McKale Floyd Berg
Tobias Carter Berglund
Zayne Gaelen Beriy
Beth Katie Birkner
Kathryn Rozelle Bjornson
Sabrina Ann Blanco
Sophia Rose Bodenbach
Faith Elizabeth Boedeker
Alexis Rae Bohnenstiehi
Shane Steven Boilini
Lauren Elise Bouck
Kaylee Anne Bowen
Heather Nicole Boyer
Megan Rosemary Bozovich
Ta'Quilia Danice Bradley
Zoey Ann Bradshaw
Emily Marie Brandt
Taya Lee Ann Breden
Benjamin Curtis Preston Bridgeman
Rachael Lynn Bridges
Tatiana Nicolle Britt
Sierra Nichole Brodhacker
Adam Scott Brown
Anthony Darnell Brown, Jr.
Benjamin Thomas Brown
John Earl Brumfield, Jr.
Cody Daniel Brumley
Zachary Joseph Bryant
Codie James Bucks
Joseph Robert Butler
Larry Terry Earl Calvin, Jr.
Andrew Allen Campbell
Margaret Josephine Carrigan
John Patrick Carrow
Jalisa Nataya Casey
Hope Amaris Bramley Cash
Olivia Shariece Catchings
Rachel Elizabeth Cauley
Floyd Fitzgerald Chaney, Jr.
Nicholas Allen Chapman
Jonathan Andrew Cheatham
Ashley Marie Cherry
Brenna Christine Clark
Elizabeth Anne-Nicole Clarke
Zoe Jane Clarkson
Jamil Rashan Cole, Jr.
MacKenzie Larae Cole
Cassandra Juanita Coleman
Darius Nathaniel Collins
Bobby Adrian Colnaghi
Darrion Lorenzo Combs
Morrisan Leigh Connolly
Darrian Michelle Connoyer
Mariah Alexus Conway
Darrion Jalon Courtland
DeAngelo Martel Covington
Caleb Wayne Cox
Madison Lynn Cox
Malon Shaunta Crawford
Bradley Brian Creasy
Antony Carlos Croft
Jake Wesley Cunningham
Torrie Lynn Cunningham
Benjamin William Cusac
Latarkus Cutler
Connor Thomas Alexander Daniel
Kiyana Joanette Davis
Rae'ldazhinia Lee-Ann Davis
Robert Stevenson Davis
Rylee Simone Davis
Vincent Marcello DeFrancesco
Noah Alexander Delfel
Arthur Nicholas DeLoach
Arthur Phyllip DeLoach
Nauticca Da'Shay Denton
Devin Blake Douglas
Benjamin Brannon Drake
Bryler James Droste
Allyson Sydney Dwiggins
Ryan Michael Eckert
Andrea Chanice Edmonds
Ariana Sha‘Bre' Edwards
Darrius Jamal Edwards
Zachary Ryan Edwards
Cole James Egner
Mackenzie Aryn Eickhoff
Caylee Wren Elder
Derreicia Dar'Shaye Ja Tosha Eldridge
Cornell Tyrone Elliott
Tyrise Marie Ellis
Danielle Nicole Esarey
Katelin Marie Esarey
Ethan Gerard Eschbach
Ti'Ann Fayeshun Evans
Kenneth Michael Eversole
Olivia Suzanne Farmer
Shannon Margaux Farrell
Tamia Ymunique Felton
Sarah Elizabeth Fischer
Ethan Quinn Foley
Emily Marie Formea
Lauren Ashton Forsythe
Hunter Matthew Brooks Franklin
Jackson Robert Frosch
Hannah Elise Fry
Jalen Maurice Fuller
Joshua Adam Fuller
Kirsten Ann Funk
Kaela Renee Funke
Emani Simone Gage
Caylee Jennell Gaither
Kamrin Marquise Gammage
Caleb Matthew Geisen
Jamie Ann Gentry
Jacob Alexander Giertz
Morgan Ceola Gill
Brianna Rose Ginder
Keion Demonta‘e Gipson
Ricco Lytez Gipson, Jr.
Samuel Thomas Goble
Lanita Lasha Gore
Mathew David Gorman
Gabriel Joseph Grassle
Candice Marie Graves
Samantha Marie Gray
Alexi Nicole Green
Brandon Kyle Green
Symone Cheri Green
Te'Shionne Monique Green
Brandon James Grossheim
Jacob Maurice Grossheim
Alexis Dawn Groves
Haley Susan Haar
Courtney Renee Hachmann
Dalton Alexander Hamberg
Kareem Jabar Hamilton
Reijana Danielle Lee Hamilton-Bey
Drake Matthew Hampton
Ryan Patrick Harang
Alexus Nichole Hardimon
Tyerone LaDoll Harmon
Keara Margaret-Louise Harp
Aschley Nicole Harris
Nigel Lemont Harris
Sarah Kennedy Hasse
Carter Alexander Hayden
Brandon Taylor Hayes
Nicholee Kole Hayn
Dwight Devante Haynes
Ryan Mitchell Haynes
Andrew Pree Hays
Victoria Lane Hays
Christaun Dejour Hearn
James P. Hell
Kain Edward Henson
Cody Ronald Herring
Jordan Ethan Hertz
Kristal Le'Shae Hervey
David Gregory Hill
De'Mondre La-Shon Hill
Shannon Denise Hill
Malik Omar Hilliard
Hajji Hinds, Jr.
Riley Quinn Hirsch
Lavonte Amos Ali Hobbs
David Paul Hoffman
Alexis Nicole Hogg
Gavin Cane Holloway
Corey Marquise Holmes
Chadwick Ambrose Holt
Dylan Eugene Hook
Matthew Lloyd Hopkins
Madeline Jane Hornsey
Bryan Michael Hudson
Christina Denise Hutson
lsabella Nyssa Sackman llch
Emily Ahrling lman
Jordan Matthew Vincent lng
Morgen Elizabeth lr\/in
Adam Robert lsom
Charles Henry Jackson, Jr.
Maurice Ja'Bre Jackson
Rachel Michelle Jackson
Erin Nichole Jacoby
Nicholas Lee Jamison
John James Jenkins
Brandie Chyriee Johnson
Eileen Marie Johnson
Jasmine Si'mone Johnson
Abigayl Sue Jones
Colten Tyler Jones
Consuelo Lee Jones
Ian Christopher Jones
Victor Leon Jordan, Jr.
Anna Marie Joseph
Addison Ross Kaufmann
Caitlyn Marie Keene
Emily Angela Keith
Samantha Katherine Kelley
Keith Andrew Kerkemeyer
Conner Marie Klockenkemper
Patrick Daniel Klockenkemper
Mitchell Stephen Klug
Jonathan Michael Klunk
William Edwin Klunk
Cassandra Elizabeth Kochanski
Alise Sarah Kortkamp
Jade Christine Krankel
Aundrea Nichole Lair
Tabitha Diane Lampley
Jesse Taylor Langer
Megan Renae Lanham
Brittany Lyn Layton
Joe Louis Lea
Bradley Joseph Leonard
Kevin Michael Leppert
Donald James Lewis
Malia Danielle Lewis
Megan Elizabeth Logsdon
Sydnee Nicole Lollis
Danaca Kayla Long
Mallory McKenna Long
Natalie Edwards Long
Jordan Nicole Looney
Kaylin Leigh Lorts
Cheyenne Marie Louvier
Rianna Marie Love
Steven John Love, ll
Kevisha Jaleel Lovett
Joshua Brandon Lovings
Brendan Adam Lowe
Matthew Eugene Maag
Sydnee Ann Marie Maberry
Sofia Dolores Macias
Hunter Tegan Magurany
Gracie Katherine Maher
Jacob Michael Mancewicz
Savanna Lee Manns
William John Marshall, Jr.
Brandt Alexander Martin
Daniel Alejandro Martinez Arellano
Daniel Gates Matis
Nicole Bowen Matis
Javoris Keontiz Dylan Matlock
Elisiah Truth Mayhew
Becca Lynn McBride
Jannaya Nichole McBride
Micheal Kelly McCarty
Paige Liannah McCarvey
Timothy Lee McCar\/ey, Jr.
Patrick Admire McDill
Samuel Ryan McDonell
Devin Lee Mclntire
Sarah Marie McKee
Joseph Martin McKenzie
Connor Michael McLaughlin
Shawn Patrick McNece
Andrew Mountain McPike
Grant William Meisenheimer
Amanda Jordan Menke
Selena Marie Merideth
Jeffrey Storm Merrell
Zachary Sean Meyer
Abigail Reed Meyers
Desiree Christine Miles-Pierce
Edward DeVonte Miller
Elizabeth Joy Miller
Joseph Lee Miller
Kondriauna Daizhonique Miller-Crawford
Cheriena Ann Friendshae Mitchell
Matthew Michael Monroe
Alyssa Marie Montano
Alyssa Rose Christine Moore
Mikaya Lynell Moore
Courtney Elizabeth Moore
Sommer Sierra Morgan
Aliauna Loukara Musgraves
Jordan Kenneth Myer
Tyler Andrew Myers
Ian Allan Napp
Austin James Neudecker
Daniel Gregory Nichol
Jordan Suzanne Nolan
Marcus Adante Norman-Brooks
Tre'v0n Lamar Northern
D'Juan Royce Oldham
Lane Glen Oliver
Ashley Christine Orr
Amaris LaTeif Osborne
Kelci Lynn Ottwell
Mariah Kay Palmer
Joshae Shabre Parker
Willow-Bay Thi Patterson
Samantha Taylor Patton
Travis Theodore Patton
Megan Nicole Paulda
Connor James Peckham
Justus Xavier Pedrero
Lucas Gregory Pejakovich
Flaze Lamonte Peoples
Caleb Michael Perry
Brendan Charles Phillips
Logan Charles Phillips
Andrew William Phipps
Alex Paul Piazza
Scott Louis Pickett
Austin Layne Pierson
Darian H. McCain Pierson
lndeya Kavaa Pigee
Christian Morgan Porter
De‘Shawn Lawan Porter
Terriauna Mona‘ LaShawn Porter
Joshua John Postelle
Coleton Glenn Powell
Sean Edward Louis Prather
Coleman Kennedy Price
Magalene Olivia Price
Anthony Micheal Proctor
Lauren Elizabeth Pruitt
Dana Adeeb Qasem
Mathew John Quigley
Drake William Radcliff
Christina Grace Ramirez
Chad Allen Ramsey
Michael Wayne Randall
Kentez DaShon Ratcliff, Jr.
Elizabeth Maria Rawlings
Adam Christopher Ray
Natasha Marie Redden
Anissa lrene Reinoso
Zakia Rhines
Deanna Michelle Rhoads
Shaquel Lebrake Rice
Kimberly Ellen Richards
She‘leatha Richelle Riddlespriger
Abbie Lee Rister
Wesley VanChester Roberts
lndia LeeAnn Robinson
Kalindi Geneva Robinson
Roosevelt Robinson, IV
Terran Mikel Robinson
Brandon Lee Rodgers
Robert Nolan Rodgers
Rachel Elise Rogalski
Chase Andrew Rolland
Brandon Clay Rose
Hannah Jean Rose
John Alex Rubin
Grace Katherine Rull
Aaron Reid Russell
Josephine Anne Rzeznik
Zackary Tyler Sadler
Gregory DeWayne Sanders, Jr.
Shacolby Fantasia Sanders
Jackson Robert Donald Scheiter
Adele Justine Schenk
Allison Chelsea Schien
William Robertson Schmalbeck
Eric Kendall Schmidt
Alexandra Radie Schneider
Darrian Michael Schultze
Anna Grace Scoggins
Holly Marie Seibold
Christian Robert Shank
Jacob Michael Sheets
Aaliyah Camille Shelby
Joseph John Shimchick
Cody William Shoop
Ian Michael Sitton
Jacob Dean Skrabacz
Alyssa Faith Sloan
Amy Kiyono Smith
Cameron Blake Smith
Corey Deon Smith
Kenyatta Smith
Paul Vincent Smith
Ricky Dean Smith
Samantha Gail Soncasie
Samuel Houston Spangler
Rebecca Kate Spencer
David Arthur Sproull
Tyler Michael St. Peters
Cathy Marie Starnes
Malik Ste'fon Steele
Allison Marie Steines
Darian MaKayla Stevenson
Zhantalle LeeAnn Stiff
Evan Michael Stllwell
Devin Glen Stiritz
Brittany Anne Storey
Christopher Douglas Stoutner
Isabelle Morgan Strack
Carl Weir Stradal
Kiley Suann Sumner
Jessica Diann Sutton
Raigen Lynn Swick
Jasmine Nicole Sykes
Devon Kyle Theil
Savannah Shanice Thomas
Andrew John Thompson
Gabrielle Justine Thompson
lsaiah Thurmond
Stephanie Justine Tillman
Wyatt Neal Triplo
Kira Rene Turnbaugh
Joseph Andrew Twichell
Malinda Margaret Linda Uleiy
Janaysia Rose Usher
Elizabeth Rene Vatole
Marrissa Leigh Vogel
Kaitlyn Nicole Voumard
Zora Bea Vredeveld
Qian‘te Jivean-Enrique Wagner
Kaylynn Elizabeth Ellen Walls
Bryant Lee Walsh
Amy Kay Walter
Kayce Renee Waltz
Jhermanie Breaelle Warlick
Bryley Mitchell Warren
Jazlyn Kay Warren
Ethan Cash Watts
Brendan Anthony Weiger
Walter Michael Wetzstein
Logan Michael Wheeler
Kailynn Cierra White
Morgan Briann White
Serena LeeAnn Whiteside
Kathryn Alexandra Whitmore
Destiny Ebony Marie Whittenburg
Mia Rae Wickenhauser
Monica Marie Wickenhauser
Danielle Lee Wiegand
Demonte‘ Marquis Allen Wigfall
Theresa Georgan Wiley
Mersadies Nicole Williams
Sha'brea Monique Williams
Thomas Clyde Williams, lll
Cheyenne Summer Wilson
Janelle Elizabeth Wilson
Jasmine Nicco Wilson
Jordann Faye Wilson
Jessica Lynn Winn
Anthony Devon Womack, Jr.
Equae‘ Equontiae' Womack
Taylor Nicole Woods
James Alexander Wooff
Micah Dakota Wrigley
Shekinah Grace Yniguez
Lauryn Christian-Nicole Young
Shakia Arion Zollicoer
