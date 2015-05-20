Congratulations to the 2015 graduating students of Alton High School! As their adolescent journey comes to an end, Rivebender.com will be at the graduation ceremony located at the school gymnasium on Friday, May 22, to capture their last moments as a student in their hometown school. As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals that they hope to be.

The Riverbender.com media team will be in attendance to capture the moments that many have been waiting for.

The following students will walk the stage and receive their diploma, a significant and proud moment in a young person’s life for a job well done:

Justin Raymond Abel

Rachel Jan Acord

Shemiari Devonte' Adams

Rebecca Ann Adney

Skyler Edward Agles

LaVon Agnew

Nathan Allen Albanese-Guthrie

Sarah Marie Albarado

Charles Rockford Alderman

Jorden Lamontinez Alexander

Gabrielle Renee Alford

Jordan Nicole Allen

Kristina Renee Allen

Jenieca Jenelle Allred

Justin Dean Amistadi

Jakeem Tyree Ammonette

Carlos Isaiah Devon Anderson

Shawn Michael Anderson

Victoria Dawn Anderson

MacKenzie Elizabeth Andrus

Lizeth Marbella Armero

Eric Thomas Arnold

Aaron Thomas Ashlock

Allen Jeremy Averbeck

Emily Kaye Baker

Brett Thomas Baldridge

Destiney Cheyenne Ballinger

Zaria Renee Barnes

Darren Wayne Bartlett, Jr.

Hanah Margarite Batchelor

Jessica Nicole Bates

Savannah Lynn Marie Baum

Fatima Ali Baydoun

Aaron Jamon Beal

Lauren MacKenzi Beem

Rileigh Morgan Bellitto

Madison McKenzie Bemis

Maria Nicole Bensman

McKale Floyd Berg

Tobias Carter Berglund

Zayne Gaelen Beriy

Beth Katie Birkner

Kathryn Rozelle Bjornson

Sabrina Ann Blanco

Sophia Rose Bodenbach

Faith Elizabeth Boedeker

Alexis Rae Bohnenstiehi

Shane Steven Boilini

Lauren Elise Bouck

Kaylee Anne Bowen

Heather Nicole Boyer

Megan Rosemary Bozovich

Ta'Quilia Danice Bradley

Zoey Ann Bradshaw

Emily Marie Brandt

Taya Lee Ann Breden

Benjamin Curtis Preston Bridgeman

Rachael Lynn Bridges

Tatiana Nicolle Britt

Sierra Nichole Brodhacker

Adam Scott Brown

Anthony Darnell Brown, Jr.

Benjamin Thomas Brown

John Earl Brumfield, Jr.

Cody Daniel Brumley

Zachary Joseph Bryant

Codie James Bucks

Joseph Robert Butler

Larry Terry Earl Calvin, Jr.

Andrew Allen Campbell

Margaret Josephine Carrigan

John Patrick Carrow

Jalisa Nataya Casey

Hope Amaris Bramley Cash

Olivia Shariece Catchings

Rachel Elizabeth Cauley

Floyd Fitzgerald Chaney, Jr.

Nicholas Allen Chapman

Jonathan Andrew Cheatham

Ashley Marie Cherry

Brenna Christine Clark

Elizabeth Anne-Nicole Clarke

Zoe Jane Clarkson

Jamil Rashan Cole, Jr.

MacKenzie Larae Cole

Cassandra Juanita Coleman

Darius Nathaniel Collins

Bobby Adrian Colnaghi

Darrion Lorenzo Combs

Morrisan Leigh Connolly

Darrian Michelle Connoyer

Mariah Alexus Conway

Darrion Jalon Courtland

DeAngelo Martel Covington

Caleb Wayne Cox

Madison Lynn Cox

Malon Shaunta Crawford

Bradley Brian Creasy

Antony Carlos Croft

Jake Wesley Cunningham

Torrie Lynn Cunningham

Benjamin William Cusac

Latarkus Cutler

Connor Thomas Alexander Daniel

Kiyana Joanette Davis

Rae'ldazhinia Lee-Ann Davis

Robert Stevenson Davis

Rylee Simone Davis

Vincent Marcello DeFrancesco

Noah Alexander Delfel

Arthur Nicholas DeLoach

Arthur Phyllip DeLoach

Nauticca Da'Shay Denton

Devin Blake Douglas

Benjamin Brannon Drake

Bryler James Droste

Allyson Sydney Dwiggins

Ryan Michael Eckert

Andrea Chanice Edmonds

Ariana Sha‘Bre' Edwards

Darrius Jamal Edwards

Zachary Ryan Edwards

Cole James Egner

Mackenzie Aryn Eickhoff

Caylee Wren Elder

Derreicia Dar'Shaye Ja Tosha Eldridge

Cornell Tyrone Elliott

Tyrise Marie Ellis

Danielle Nicole Esarey

Katelin Marie Esarey

Ethan Gerard Eschbach

Ti'Ann Fayeshun Evans

Kenneth Michael Eversole

Olivia Suzanne Farmer

Shannon Margaux Farrell

Tamia Ymunique Felton

Sarah Elizabeth Fischer

Ethan Quinn Foley

Emily Marie Formea

Lauren Ashton Forsythe

Hunter Matthew Brooks Franklin

Jackson Robert Frosch

Hannah Elise Fry

Jalen Maurice Fuller

Joshua Adam Fuller

Kirsten Ann Funk

Kaela Renee Funke

Emani Simone Gage

Caylee Jennell Gaither

Kamrin Marquise Gammage

Caleb Matthew Geisen

Jamie Ann Gentry

Jacob Alexander Giertz

Morgan Ceola Gill

Brianna Rose Ginder

Keion Demonta‘e Gipson

Ricco Lytez Gipson, Jr.

Samuel Thomas Goble

Lanita Lasha Gore

Mathew David Gorman

Gabriel Joseph Grassle

Candice Marie Graves

Samantha Marie Gray

Alexi Nicole Green

Brandon Kyle Green

Symone Cheri Green

Te'Shionne Monique Green

Brandon James Grossheim

Jacob Maurice Grossheim

Alexis Dawn Groves

Haley Susan Haar

Courtney Renee Hachmann

Dalton Alexander Hamberg

Kareem Jabar Hamilton

Reijana Danielle Lee Hamilton-Bey

Drake Matthew Hampton

Ryan Patrick Harang

Alexus Nichole Hardimon

Tyerone LaDoll Harmon

Keara Margaret-Louise Harp

Aschley Nicole Harris

Nigel Lemont Harris

Sarah Kennedy Hasse

Carter Alexander Hayden

Brandon Taylor Hayes

Nicholee Kole Hayn

Dwight Devante Haynes

Ryan Mitchell Haynes

Andrew Pree Hays

Victoria Lane Hays

Christaun Dejour Hearn

James P. Hell

Kain Edward Henson

Cody Ronald Herring

Jordan Ethan Hertz

Kristal Le'Shae Hervey

David Gregory Hill

De'Mondre La-Shon Hill

Shannon Denise Hill

Malik Omar Hilliard

Hajji Hinds, Jr.

Riley Quinn Hirsch

Lavonte Amos Ali Hobbs

David Paul Hoffman

Alexis Nicole Hogg

Gavin Cane Holloway

Corey Marquise Holmes

Chadwick Ambrose Holt

Dylan Eugene Hook

Matthew Lloyd Hopkins

Madeline Jane Hornsey

Bryan Michael Hudson

Christina Denise Hutson

lsabella Nyssa Sackman llch

Emily Ahrling lman

Jordan Matthew Vincent lng

Morgen Elizabeth lr\/in

Adam Robert lsom

Charles Henry Jackson, Jr.

Maurice Ja'Bre Jackson

Rachel Michelle Jackson

Erin Nichole Jacoby

Nicholas Lee Jamison

John James Jenkins

Brandie Chyriee Johnson

Eileen Marie Johnson

Jasmine Si'mone Johnson

Abigayl Sue Jones

Colten Tyler Jones

Consuelo Lee Jones

Ian Christopher Jones

Victor Leon Jordan, Jr.

Anna Marie Joseph

Addison Ross Kaufmann

Caitlyn Marie Keene

Emily Angela Keith

Samantha Katherine Kelley

Keith Andrew Kerkemeyer

Conner Marie Klockenkemper

Patrick Daniel Klockenkemper

Mitchell Stephen Klug

Jonathan Michael Klunk

Article continues after sponsor message

William Edwin Klunk

Cassandra Elizabeth Kochanski

Alise Sarah Kortkamp

Jade Christine Krankel

Aundrea Nichole Lair

Tabitha Diane Lampley

Jesse Taylor Langer

Megan Renae Lanham

Brittany Lyn Layton

Joe Louis Lea

Bradley Joseph Leonard

Kevin Michael Leppert

Donald James Lewis

Malia Danielle Lewis

Megan Elizabeth Logsdon

Sydnee Nicole Lollis

Danaca Kayla Long

Mallory McKenna Long

Natalie Edwards Long

Jordan Nicole Looney

Kaylin Leigh Lorts

Cheyenne Marie Louvier

Rianna Marie Love

Steven John Love, ll

Kevisha Jaleel Lovett

Joshua Brandon Lovings

Brendan Adam Lowe

Matthew Eugene Maag

Sydnee Ann Marie Maberry

Sofia Dolores Macias

Hunter Tegan Magurany

Gracie Katherine Maher

Jacob Michael Mancewicz

Savanna Lee Manns

William John Marshall, Jr.

Brandt Alexander Martin

Daniel Alejandro Martinez Arellano

Daniel Gates Matis

Nicole Bowen Matis

Javoris Keontiz Dylan Matlock

Elisiah Truth Mayhew

Becca Lynn McBride

Jannaya Nichole McBride

Micheal Kelly McCarty

Paige Liannah McCarvey

Timothy Lee McCar\/ey, Jr.

Patrick Admire McDill

Samuel Ryan McDonell

Devin Lee Mclntire

Sarah Marie McKee

Joseph Martin McKenzie

Connor Michael McLaughlin

Shawn Patrick McNece

Andrew Mountain McPike

Grant William Meisenheimer

Amanda Jordan Menke

Selena Marie Merideth

Jeffrey Storm Merrell

Zachary Sean Meyer

Abigail Reed Meyers

Desiree Christine Miles-Pierce

Edward DeVonte Miller

Elizabeth Joy Miller

Joseph Lee Miller

Kondriauna Daizhonique Miller-Crawford

Cheriena Ann Friendshae Mitchell

Matthew Michael Monroe

Alyssa Marie Montano

Alyssa Rose Christine Moore

Mikaya Lynell Moore

Courtney Elizabeth Moore

Sommer Sierra Morgan

Aliauna Loukara Musgraves

Jordan Kenneth Myer

Tyler Andrew Myers

Ian Allan Napp

Austin James Neudecker

Daniel Gregory Nichol

Jordan Suzanne Nolan

Marcus Adante Norman-Brooks

Tre'v0n Lamar Northern

D'Juan Royce Oldham

Lane Glen Oliver

Ashley Christine Orr

Amaris LaTeif Osborne

Kelci Lynn Ottwell

Mariah Kay Palmer

Joshae Shabre Parker

Willow-Bay Thi Patterson

Samantha Taylor Patton

Travis Theodore Patton

Megan Nicole Paulda

Connor James Peckham

Justus Xavier Pedrero

Lucas Gregory Pejakovich

Flaze Lamonte Peoples

Caleb Michael Perry

Brendan Charles Phillips

Logan Charles Phillips

Andrew William Phipps

Alex Paul Piazza

Scott Louis Pickett

Austin Layne Pierson

Darian H. McCain Pierson

lndeya Kavaa Pigee

Christian Morgan Porter

De‘Shawn Lawan Porter

Terriauna Mona‘ LaShawn Porter

Joshua John Postelle

Coleton Glenn Powell

Sean Edward Louis Prather

Coleman Kennedy Price

Magalene Olivia Price

Anthony Micheal Proctor

Lauren Elizabeth Pruitt

Dana Adeeb Qasem

Mathew John Quigley

Drake William Radcliff

Christina Grace Ramirez

Chad Allen Ramsey

Michael Wayne Randall

Kentez DaShon Ratcliff, Jr.

Elizabeth Maria Rawlings

Adam Christopher Ray

Natasha Marie Redden

Anissa lrene Reinoso

Zakia Rhines

Deanna Michelle Rhoads

Shaquel Lebrake Rice

Kimberly Ellen Richards

She‘leatha Richelle Riddlespriger

Abbie Lee Rister

Wesley VanChester Roberts

lndia LeeAnn Robinson

Kalindi Geneva Robinson

Roosevelt Robinson, IV

Terran Mikel Robinson

Brandon Lee Rodgers

Robert Nolan Rodgers

Rachel Elise Rogalski

Chase Andrew Rolland

Brandon Clay Rose

Hannah Jean Rose

John Alex Rubin

Grace Katherine Rull

Aaron Reid Russell

Josephine Anne Rzeznik

Zackary Tyler Sadler

Gregory DeWayne Sanders, Jr.

Shacolby Fantasia Sanders

Jackson Robert Donald Scheiter

Adele Justine Schenk

Allison Chelsea Schien

William Robertson Schmalbeck

Eric Kendall Schmidt

Alexandra Radie Schneider

Darrian Michael Schultze

Anna Grace Scoggins

Holly Marie Seibold

Christian Robert Shank

Jacob Michael Sheets

Aaliyah Camille Shelby

Joseph John Shimchick

Cody William Shoop

Ian Michael Sitton

Jacob Dean Skrabacz

Alyssa Faith Sloan

Amy Kiyono Smith

Cameron Blake Smith

Corey Deon Smith

Kenyatta Smith

Paul Vincent Smith

Ricky Dean Smith

Samantha Gail Soncasie

Samuel Houston Spangler

Rebecca Kate Spencer

David Arthur Sproull

Tyler Michael St. Peters

Cathy Marie Starnes

Malik Ste'fon Steele

Allison Marie Steines

Darian MaKayla Stevenson

Zhantalle LeeAnn Stiff

Evan Michael Stllwell

Devin Glen Stiritz

Brittany Anne Storey

Christopher Douglas Stoutner

Isabelle Morgan Strack

Carl Weir Stradal

Kiley Suann Sumner

Jessica Diann Sutton

Raigen Lynn Swick

Jasmine Nicole Sykes

Devon Kyle Theil

Savannah Shanice Thomas

Andrew John Thompson

Gabrielle Justine Thompson

lsaiah Thurmond

Stephanie Justine Tillman

Wyatt Neal Triplo

Kira Rene Turnbaugh

Joseph Andrew Twichell

Malinda Margaret Linda Uleiy

Janaysia Rose Usher

Elizabeth Rene Vatole

Marrissa Leigh Vogel

Kaitlyn Nicole Voumard

Zora Bea Vredeveld

Qian‘te Jivean-Enrique Wagner

Kaylynn Elizabeth Ellen Walls

Bryant Lee Walsh

Amy Kay Walter

Kayce Renee Waltz

Jhermanie Breaelle Warlick

Bryley Mitchell Warren

Jazlyn Kay Warren

Ethan Cash Watts

Brendan Anthony Weiger

Walter Michael Wetzstein

Logan Michael Wheeler

Kailynn Cierra White

Morgan Briann White

Serena LeeAnn Whiteside

Kathryn Alexandra Whitmore

Destiny Ebony Marie Whittenburg

Mia Rae Wickenhauser

Monica Marie Wickenhauser

Danielle Lee Wiegand

Demonte‘ Marquis Allen Wigfall

Theresa Georgan Wiley

Mersadies Nicole Williams

Sha'brea Monique Williams

Thomas Clyde Williams, lll

Cheyenne Summer Wilson

Janelle Elizabeth Wilson

Jasmine Nicco Wilson

Jordann Faye Wilson

Jessica Lynn Winn

Anthony Devon Womack, Jr.

Equae‘ Equontiae' Womack

Taylor Nicole Woods

James Alexander Wooff

Micah Dakota Wrigley

Shekinah Grace Yniguez

Lauryn Christian-Nicole Young

Shakia Arion Zollicoer

