GRANITE CITY - Alton High School had a strong team performance in a 7-4 boys tennis win over Granite City High School at Granite City on Monday.

The Redbirds' Xavier Carter won a marathon three set match at number one singles for Alton, but lost at number one doubles with partner Parker Mayhew.

Besides the win at one, the Redbirds also got singles wins from Mayhew, James McKeever, Victor Humphrey, and Chance Linnefelser. Alton clinched the win in doubles with Humphrey and Linnefelser winning at number three doubles, and a win at four doubles by Nate Bartlett and Nick Hannebutt.

Alton is 4-7 and plays Belleville West on Tuesday.

