ALTON - The Alton High School Marching 100 celebrated a top honor on Saturday, Sept. 22, capturing the Grand Champion Award of the Mt. Zion Marching Music Games.

Marching 100 Band Director Alyssa Cudney said she was extremely proud of her group for their effort in the Mt. Zion competition and homecoming performance Friday night at Public School Stadium.

The Mt. Zion contest hosted 19 bands from Missouri and Illinois, and in addition to being named the top band of the day the Marching 100 received:

Article continues after sponsor message

First Place in class AAAA (groups of 100+ students)

Outstanding Percussion in class

Outstanding Drum Majors in class

Crowd Favorite in class

"Our percussionists also competed separately in an indoor competition and won that as well!" Cudney said. "The students are on Cloud 9! All received a Grand Champion medal, and most had them on at school the Monday after the contest."

More like this:

Related Video: