ST. LOUIS - Reliever Bryan Hudson, an Alton High School grad, notched his first Major League Baseball win on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Busch Stadium.

Hudson, 26, was a 2015 Alton High graduate.

He came in relief in the sixth and was nearly perfect, allowing no hits, runs and tossed four strikeouts. He has a remarkable 0.77 ERA for the year and 3.54 for his Major League career.

Hudson pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season and was traded to Milwaukee prior to this season.

Hudson had a storied career at Alton High and attracted a significant amount of Major League scouts to his games because of his blazing fastball.

The Alton High grad continued to show improvement in the minors over these years and was steadfast in his commitment to make it to the Major League Baseball ranks.

