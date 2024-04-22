Photos from Major League Baseball.ST. LOUIS - Reliever Bryan Hudson, an Alton High School grad, notched his first Major League Baseball win on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Busch Stadium.

Bryan HudsonHudson, 26, was a 2015 Alton High graduate.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

He came in relief in the sixth and was nearly perfect, allowing no hits, runs and tossed four strikeouts. He has a remarkable 0.77 ERA for the year and 3.54 for his Major League career.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hudson pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season and was traded to Milwaukee prior to this season.

Hudson had a storied career at Alton High and attracted a significant amount of Major League scouts to his games because of his blazing fastball.

The Alton High grad continued to show improvement in the minors over these years and was steadfast in his commitment to make it to the Major League Baseball ranks.

More like this:

Apr 3, 2024 - Grizzlies Bring In Two From California Winter League

Mar 31, 2024 - Grizzlies Add To Pitching Staff, Outfield

Mar 19, 2024 - Grizzlies Ink Five From Pioneer League

Apr 5, 2024 - Lane Primed For Excellent Season In Sprints, Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers

Apr 1, 2024 - “Not Good Enough” - City Handed First MLS Loss Of 2024

 