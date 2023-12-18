ALTON - Alton head girls basketball coach and her players are filled with optimism as they continue their unbeaten crusade. The girls, now an unblemished 10-0 overall, defeated Peoria Notre Dame, now 12-2 overall, 55-42 in a shootout in the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout Series on Saturday at the University of Illinois-Springfield.

Kiyoko Proctor led all scorers in the contest with 19 points and three assists, while Jarius Powers was the game's most valuable player with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

The Redbirds' Alyssa Lewis poured in nine points and Kaylea Lacey had an impact with five assists and six rebounds against Peoria Notre Dame.

"The game was a real test for us and showed me exactly where we need to be sharper - we have a full week of practices to iron out some kinks and I'm positive we can do this," Redbirds' head girls basketball coach Deserea Howard said.

Alton's girls open the Morton Christmas Tournament at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, against Marist. The Redbirds play at Belleville West at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Marist is 4-8 overall on the season.

"I'm feeling optimistic about heading to the Morton Christmas Tournament," Howard said.

