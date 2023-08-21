ALTON - Four days before the start of the local high school football season, Alton High School has announced that head coach David Parker has stepped down as coach, effective immediately, to take an administrative position in Missouri. Assistant coach Cody Markle has been appointed the interim head coach for the 2023 season.

The resignation of Parker, who was 1-8 in his only season as Alton head coach, was very unexpected, especially with the Redbirds set to open its season on Friday night at Cahokia, followed by the home opener at Public School Stadium on Sept.1 against Quincy.

"This situation created with the surprise resignation of Coach Parker is definitely not ideal with the timing of the opening," said Alton High athletic director Chris Kusnerick in a press release issued by the department, "but Alton High School will do everything in its power to offer the support to coach Markle and the entire Redbird staff and players."

Markle, who's a former player at Alton High, teaches at Alton Middle School and has served as the team's offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. He played collegiately at Missouri Baptist University. Kusnerick said that Markle has been an integral part of the Redbirds' coaching staff and has prepared the players as well as done in-game coaching.

"Our entire football coaching staff has been very involved all summer preparing our student-athletes as well the past two weeks of practice," Kusnerick said. "The staff works very well together and is focusing on the kids."

Markle will serve as the interim head coach for this season and will open the head coaching position up for applicants later in the school year.

