ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick on Wednesday released the schedule for the 2023 BSN Sports Alton Redbird Tip-Off Boys Basketball Tournament.

Kusnerick said the Redbird boys had a strong summer under head Coach Dylan Dudley.

"Our kids will still be young and have some growing pains at times, but there is a good nucleus of players in the junior class," the athletic director said. "Hopefully they will be able to handle the rigors of the Southwestern Conference, but the boys should be improved under Coach Dudley. He did a great job with them over the summer."

This is the schedule for the week of Nov. 20, 2023:

Monday, Nov. 20

4:30 p.m. - Jennings vs. Lift for Life

6:00 p.m. - SLUH vs. Highland

7:30 p.m. - Alton vs. Waterloo

Wednesday, Nov 22

4:30 p.m. - Jennings vs. Waterloo

6:00 p.m. - CPA vs. Chatham Glenwood

7:30 p.m. - Alton vs. Lift for Life

Friday, Nov 24

11:00 a.m. - Highland vs. Chatham Glenwood

12:30 p.m. - SLUH vs. CPA

2:00 p.m. - Waterloo vs. Lift for Life

4:30 p.m. - CPA vs. Highland

6:00 p.m. - Chatham Glenwood vs. SLUH

7:30 p.m. - Alton vs. Jennings

Saturday, Nov 25

3:00 p.m. - 4A vs 4B

4:30 p.m. - 3A vs 3B

6:00 p.m. - 2A vs 2B (3rd Place Game)

7:30 p.m. - 1A vs 1B (Championship Game)

