ALTON - It's a day circled on the calendar for the Alton High School baseball program.

Sunday afternoon was the 6th Annual AHS Alumni Baseball Game held out at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

The game pitted the even year alums against the odd years, and for the fifth consecutive time it was the even yeared team that took the victory by a score of 8-5.

The game was able to be played out through the full nine innings after a short stoppage because of some heavier rain fall.

Article continues after sponsor message

The game, much less about the score, is just for fun, and maybe some bragging rights.

But it's also about sharing some unique memories such as Jordan Boddenbach's inside the park home run or Drake and Mikey Hampton facing one another on the mound and at the plate.

The game, largely organized by 2003 graduate Joe Roederick, is something celebrated each year by the returning players and their families.

There was a large crowd on hand to watch the game, the first time it had been held on Father's Day.

Many alums had their kids at the game or were watched on by their own dads in what's a unique way to celebrate the day.

More like this: