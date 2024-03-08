Domer said he bought Dunphy's book, "Old Soldiers Fading Away" (2006), years ago for his dad because his grandfather served in the Vietnam War.

"These poems about the Vietnam War have been very insightful and effective to my dad," Domer said. "Two days ago, I visited my dad and found the book and was able to look at the poems from a different perspective. I was inspired to write this music which happened quite fast, fully written in two days."

Domer added: "John Dunphy's poetry is so incredibly effective and inspiring, his ability to not only show the harsh realities of veteran experiences but also use emotionally charged scenarios to fully impact the reader leads to his work inspiring me. John is a shining star of the Alton community. His bookstore and work in our backyards is so important to keeping Alton heavily supportive of the arts."

