EVANSTON - Alton High School concludes a highly successful swim season this weekend at the IHSA state meet in Evanston with four qualifiers.

Sophomore Noah Clancy, junior Caden Akal and senior Matthew Daniel made individual qualifying marks. Caden Akal qualified in the 50 freestyle (21.61) and 100 freestyle (47.68); Daniel qualified in the 200 free (1:43.29) and 100 butterfly (51.41). Senior Colen Akal is also a qualifier in relays.

Clancy qualified in the 100 back (50.78) in sixth position for the state meet.

Caden Akal, Clancy, Daniels and Cole Akal are members of the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams that qualified. Alton's 200-yard medley team of Caden Akal, Clancy, Daniels and Cole Akal qualified with a mark of 1:36.97. Alton's 200 freestyle relay team of Daniels, Cole Akal, Clancy and Caden Akal qualified with a time of 1:27.31.

Alton head coach Garth Akal said he is excited about having the different individuals and the two relays qualify for state. He said this year, Alton decided to push its qualifiers for state in swimming and the swimmers are set to peak at this time.

Garth Akal is a originally from South Africa. He met Julie Akal in college at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and the two settled in Godfrey. Julie is from Roxana.

“The boys put a lot of effort into the season,” Coach Garth Akal said. “I am proud of all of them for their accomplishments.”

